Police were called to Milford Haven on the evening of Friday, October 18, after a robbery was reported to them just after 7.30pm.

Officers said that two people, a 35-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, are currently in police custody, having been arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery.

The taxi driver went to hospital following the incident.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a robbery, which was reported at just after 7.30pm on Friday, October 18.

“A taxi driver reported being threatened with a knife and assaulted with a needle in Milford Haven.

“He attended hospital for medical attention.

“A 23-year-old man and 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

“People living in the area might see an increased police presence while officers investigate the incident.”