Nia Williams and Lara Schmidt were recently married at Zion’s Hill United Reformed Church in Spittal.

As well as beginning their married life together, the couple made history as the first ever couple to marry in a same sex marriage ceremony in a chapel or church in Pembrokeshire.

Their wedding came just seven weeks after the chapel was officially registered to conduct same sex marriage services.

“In the United Reformed Church it is up to individual congregations to decide whether they want to register the building for same sex marriages,” explained minister Reverend Ruth Whitehead.

“The people of Zion’s Hill decided unanimously that they wished to do that because we believe that love is love and should be celebrated.”

The registration came through with just seven weeks to spare before Nia and Lara’s wedding and the chapel was full of joy as history was made and the couple married.

Nia and Lara were joined by more than a hundred friends and family members who filled the chapel with singing and happy smiles.

After the service, the celebrations continued well into the evening, at Woodhouse Barns, Rosemarket.

“When the moment of the declaration of the marriage was reached everyone erupted into applause,” said Revd Whitehead.

“It was a fabulous day for everyone involved,” said Revd Whitehead. “We hope this will be the first of many same sex weddings”.