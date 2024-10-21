Luke Evans,16, was found dead on June 9, 2021, in his room at Upper House Llandruidion Solva.

His neighbour and friend Sian Jones describes him as ‘a beautiful young man, caring, empathetic, funny and loving’.

Sian, who lives in a property near the children’s home and whose children were a similar age to Luke, said: “He was our neighbour and our friend. He had so much to live for and so much to give.”

Luke aspired to be an artist. He had gained excellent GCSE grades and was studying at Pembrokeshire College. He planned to go to university after completing his college course.

Sian says that his artwork is still on the walls of the children’s home, which is currently closed.

“Luke spent many hours in our home and I can only say that he was the most incredible, beautiful young man who was bright, intelligent and had so much to live for,” said Sian.

"He was a special boy. He loved drawing, the coast path and Christmas. They called him Mr Christmas he loved it so much.

“He should be in university now.”

At pre inquest hearings concerns have been raised into the care that Luke received prior to his death.

Both his self-harming, the reduction in his sleep medication, whether his sleep patterns were properly monitored and the opinion that he was left unchecked for too long have been raised at these hearings.

The inquest into Luke’s death begins this morning and is scheduled to continue until Thursday.

