A Pembrokeshire mother will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court for intentionally strangling a man.
Holly James, 23, of Hamilton Street, Fishguard is charged with intentionally strangling a man in Goodwick on March 14.
She appeared in Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court this week and indicated a guilty plea.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing next month.
James was remanded on conditional bail until that time.
As part of her bail conditions she has been forbidden from entering a specified address and from contacting named individuals.
