Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the serious assault which was reported in Fishguard town centre in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, October 20.

The 20-year-old male victim of the assault remains in hospital.

Police have asked any witnesses to the assault to get in touch. They particularly want to speak to a man in a CCTV picture they have issued who they believe might have information that would help the investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which is reported to have taken place in Market Square, Fishguard, at around 2.50am today (Sunday, October 20).

“A 20-year-old man remains in hospital having suffered multiple head injuries which are potentially life changing.

“As part of their enquiries, officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“They would specifically like to speak to the person pictured, who might have information that could help the investigation.

“If you are the person in the picture, or know who they are, please get in touch.”

You can contact police online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In all cases, quote reference 42 of October 20, 2024