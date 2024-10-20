The 1950s Pembroke Coast Express, which ran from London Paddington through south Wales to the south Pembrokeshire coast, was recreated today hauled by Black 5 class locomotive No.44871.

(Image: Tracey Cole) The nostalgic journey, organised by The Railway Touring Company, was enjoyed by passengers, who paid between £129 and £339 for their seats, as well as onlookers along Pembrokeshire’s train tracks and at stations.

The Pembroke Coast Express, hauled by the steam locomotive, left Bristol Temple Meads just after 8am this morning, heading for west Wales and stopping at Newport and Cardiff to pick up further passengers.

(Image: Lisa Davies) The train then continued on its journey through Bridgend and stopped at Port Talbot for the locomotive to take on water.

At Briton Ferry, it followed the Swansea District Line to Llangennech, and then from Llanelli, it travelled by the sea wall for most of the way to Carmarthen.

(Image: Cliff Diego) The train was diesel-hauled on leaving Carmarthen at 1.50pm for Whitland, where it joined the scenic branch line to Pembroke Dock.

It passed through Kilgetty and Saundersfoot before stopping at Tenby at 2.40pm to set down passengers.

(Image: Charlie May) The journey then continued via Penally to Pembroke Dock, arriving at 3pm.

The steam locomotive then took over, hauling the train eastwards from Pembroke Dock, departing at 3.10pm and arriving in Tenby at 3.50pm.

(Image: Claire Hodges) Members of the Western Telegraph’s Camera Club captured some stunning shots of the train as it passed through Pembrokeshire.

It then continued to Whitland, joining the main line from Fishguard Harbour, by-passing the terminus station at Carmarthen by taking the south curve.

(Image: Charlie May) It continued on through Kidwelly and Llanelli before tackling the steep ascent of Cockett Bank, a 1 in 50 gradient.

The train avoided the terminus station at Swansea High Street and passed through Neath to join the main line at Briton Ferry.

The first set-down stop was Cardiff, followed by Newport, before the train continued through the Severn Tunnel and onwards to journey’s end at Bristol.