Paul Davies, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, walked more than 3km with first-team player and Haverfordwest County Academy technical lead, Dan Hawkins.

The Prostate United Challenge encourages football clubs and fans to walk, run, or cycle every day in October to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Mr Davies said: "I’m grateful to Haverfordwest County for inviting me to join the Prostate United Challenge walk.

"It’s a cause that’s close to my heart and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take part.

"One in eight men get prostate cancer, and I’m one of them.

"Initiatives like the Prostate United Challenge are a great way of showing support for those living with prostate cancer and help raise much-needed funds for Prostate Cancer UK."

Mr Davies also expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing construction at Haverfordwest County AFC’s Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

He added: "It was also great to see the progress being made on the 3G pitch, which is currently being constructed, and I look forward to home games returning to the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium soon."