The Orionid meteor shower, active from October 2 until November 7 is set to be visible across UK skies.

Orionids are often described as “extra special” as the meteors are pieces of Comet 1P/Halley, famously known as Halley's Comet.

Royal Museums Greenwich adds: “The comet swings by the earth only once every 75 - 76 years but this annual shower provides some compensation for those who may miss that once-in-a-lifetime event.

“As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris. The cometary debris enters our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of around 41 miles per second, vaporising from friction with the air causing the streaks of light we call meteors.”

When does the Orionid meteor shower peak in 2024?





The Orionids occur in late October each year and peak on October 21-22 (Monday night into Tuesday).

“Although the Orionid maximum is quoted as 21-22 October in 2024, in fact there is a broad maximum lasting about a week roughly centered on that date,” explains Royal Museums Greenwich.

The experts say stargazers should be able to see the meteor shower for “several days on either side of this 'maximum' date'."

It tends to have around 10-20 meteors per hour and is described as “fast with fine trains”.

How to see the Orionid meteor shower on October 21/22

Although spotting mesmerising meteors in the sky can be a “waiting game”, if you’re wondering how to make sure you have the best chance of seeing the Orionids in action (which will be after midnight), this is what you need to know.

Royal Museums Greenwich shares: “You want to find a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution.

“The meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, so it’s good to be in a wide open space where you can scan the night sky with your eyes.

“But if you trace the paths that the meteors take, they seem to originate from the constellation of Orion.”

It adds: “They can be seen with the naked eye so there's no need for binoculars or a telescope, though you will need to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark."

However, throughout 2024, the moon is “waning gibbous”, so conditions are not particularly favourable for spotting meteor showers, according to the experts.

But as the Orionids shower lasts for over a month, if the moon affects the peak “you may still be able to catch a few meteors throughout the shower's duration”.