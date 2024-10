The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning for a number of products, including dips, curry powders and seasoning, because they may contain peanuts not mentioned on the label.

Consumers have been advised to return products in exchange for a full refund with the move described as “precautionary”.

“These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores,” the FSA notice said.

Sunday 20 October: FGS Ingredients Ltd recalls a number of products containing mustard because they may be contaminated with peanut. This recall has been extended to include additional products which are identified with a double asterisk(**)#FoodAllergy https://t.co/3DU0gfSzEn pic.twitter.com/M8S6CQpFFg — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 20, 2024

“Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

Among the products listed are Domino’s BBQ Dip and a number of seasonings and curry powders with the Favourit and Dunnes Store labels, as well as some Westmorland Family Butchery sausages and burgers.

It comes weeks after another recall by the same producer about undeclared nuts within its mustard products.

Last month Leicester-based FGS Ingredients said it had carried out additional testing across its ingredients and had “not detected any presence of peanut content or residue”, but advised customers to remove products from sale containing the mustard ingredients.

Darren Whitby, the FSA’s head of incidents, said last month: “Our advice still applies – those with a peanut allergy should avoid consuming products containing mustard as an ingredient until we identify the individual products affected.

“Parents and carers of children who have a peanut allergy should take care to check the labels of food they buy and, if eating out, or getting a takeaway, ask the restaurant or cafe about foods that might contain mustard.

Mustard products containing traces of peanut can be found in food such as dips, sauces, salads and pre-packed sandwiches.

The FSA said it had issued the advice as “a precautionary approach so that people with a peanut allergy have up to date information about the potential risk and can take action to keep themselves safe”.