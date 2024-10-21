Police appealed for information on the assault yesterday (Sunday, October 20), and have said this morning, Monday, that a 35-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A police spokesperson said this morning: “A man has been arrested as police investigate a serious assault which was reported in Market Square, Fishguard, at 2.50am on Sunday, October 20.

“A 20-year-old man remains in hospital having suffered multiple head injuries which are potentially life changing.

Following an appeal for information, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently in police custody.

“We’d like to thank everyone who got in touch with information to help the investigation.”

Officer added that enquiries into the reported assault are ongoing.