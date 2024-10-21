Rock ‘n’ Dough Bakehouse in Narberth has been closed since September 29.

The bakery is one of the most highly rated in Pembrokeshire with a 100 per cent rate of recommendation on Facebook.

The bakery has been closed since September 29. (Image: Newsquest) On October 2, Rock ‘N’ Dough posted on their Facebook page: Attention! We’re going to be closed now as we take our annual leave and move house in the process, we’ll be back open on Wednesday.

“Thank you all for the continued support over an incredible summer period and we can’t wait to see you all again when we return & gear up for the winter Panettone carnage.

“Now it’s time to rest up and get working on some new ideas for the coming months thank you all again for the incredible support you all show.”

Rock ‘n’ Dough first opened on Narberth High Street earlier this year.

The bakery was founded by two ex-hotel employees, Karl Abraham and Karin Termote, whilst being on furlough from their former jobs in Narberth’s five-star Grove Hotel.

Karl used to be The Grove's head pastry chef before starting to create artisan bread and pastries at home.