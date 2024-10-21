Increased concerns by people in Narberth over road safety and problem on-street parking issues has led to local county councillor Marc Tierney hosting the meeting.

Representatives of Dyfed-Powys Police, Pembrokeshire County Council and GoSafe will be attending.

Mr Tierney said: “In recent months, I have received concerns from local residents who are worried by the speed at which some motorists are travelling, particularly on key routes into town.

“Despite several measures funded by Welsh Government, there is a concern that road users are not driving to the conditions taking into account changed road layouts to support walking and cycling routes.”

At last month’s meeting of Narberth Town Council, members of the local community speed watch group appraised councillors of their experiences in monitoring speed on key routes into the town whilst calling for support for additional electronic signage to advise motorists of their speed.

The public meeting will be held at the Queens Hall on Tuesday, October 22, from 7pm.

Spaces are limited. To register your attendance visit: https://forms.office.com/r/h9ghnrvAzF.

Mr Tierney added: “Narberth residents are invited to attend to share their views and to hear more information about resident parking schemes and the ongoing consultation to divert heavy goods vehicles away from Narberth High Street.”