Anannya, an off-license store selling a range of items, will soon be available to locals on Haverfordwest High Street.

The shop is owned by husband Kishoore Manikonda and wife Mrs Saritha Ravilla.

Mr Kishoore Manikonda has lived in Haverfordwest for three years. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor)

The shop will provide a variety of Indian and Filipino groceries. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor)

Anannya will be open from 9am-6am every day. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) Mr Kishoore Manikonda said: “I am in the process of filling the store. I decided to open a new shop to help the community because there are a lot of Indians and Filipinos here who struggle to find the products they want.

“I’ve been in Haverfordwest for three years now. I moved here because it’s a peaceful, beautiful town. I have a son and a daughter, and they both go to school here.

“So, my main intention with this new shop to provide a good service to locals and make a positive difference.”

The shop is located on Haverfordwest High Street and is the second shop Mr Manikonda has opened in town. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) Mr Manikonda also owns another Premier store on 15 Market Street, Haverfordwest called Anannya which sells similar products to his new shop.

County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor said: “As County Councillor for the Castle Ward, it’s always great to welcome new businesses to Haverfordwest.

“In this case, welcome to Mrs Saritha Ravilla and husband Mr Kishoore Manikonda and family who have set up their business and shop in Market Street, Haverfordwest and are opening another new store on the High Street of Haverfordwest called Anannya.

“They are selling soft drinks, spirits, beer, food products, newspapers and magazines along with Indian and Philippine food products.”