Cieran Brown, of Moorgate in Ormskirk, was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court to be sentenced for four offences.

Brown was accused of threatening to kill another man at Freshwater East on September 26.

He was further accused of strangling the man and assaulting him, causing actual bodily harm.

Brown was also charged with criminal damage, relating to two doors and a curtain rail belonging to the same man.

The 21-year-old defendant had pleaded guilty to all charges at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on September 28, and the case had been sent to Swansea Crown Court for sentence, following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

However, after Brown didn’t show up for his sentence, defence counsel Harry Dickens said that he “has been uncontactable” after failing to engage with the probation service for the pre-sentence report.

“I have to say I didn’t come in to court this morning, given what I have read, expecting to see Mr Brown,” said Judge Paul Thomas KC.

Prosecutor Regan Walters asked for a warrant to be issued after Brown’s failure to appear at court, which put him in breach of his bail.

Judge Thomas granted the request, and issued a warrant for the defendant’s arrest.