The society, which is celebrating its 240th anniversary this year, has praised the hard work of the huge army of volunteers, sponsors and exhibitors, without whom it would not have been possible to hold the show.

Adam Thorne, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society President, said: “Thank you to everyone who came and supported the show, especially the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, who we were privileged to have with us. We witnessed two fantastic days of competitions throughout all the livestock categories.

"It was such a shame the glorious sunshine of day one was replaced with heavy rain on day two. Planning now begins for the 2025 event on the 20 and 21 August.”

Award winners at this year’s Pembrokeshire County Show included:

Those under the age of 45 who farm in Pembrokeshire and could demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture were encouraged to enter the prestigious Baron de Rutzen Award.

The winners were Andrew and Jane Phillips of Windsor Farm, Lamphey. They farm 1,100 acres, with 3,000 breeding sheep and lambs. A herd of British Blue cross Limousin suckler cows sired by a Limousin bull and all calves are sold as weaned.

The arable side of the business includes 80 acres of winter and spring barley which is mostly used for stock consumption. The surplus is sold. They grow 150 acres of maize which is used in a Totally Mixed Ration (TMR) for their sheep. Again, the surplus is sold to dairy farms.

Some land is rented out for growing potatoes and leeks. The autumn season sees the general public invited in to buy some of the six acres of pumpkins they grow for the Halloween market. Besides this, they are also involved with the holiday business by renting out two shepherd’s huts for visitors.

The Student Bursary Award was awarded to Catrin Palferey from Llanfyrnach who will begin studying at Aberystwyth University this autumn. The £1,000 bursary is open annually to all qualifying students studying agriculture, veterinary science, agricultural engineering, food technology, forestry or other subjects clearly allied to agriculture.

Ambassador for 2025 to help support officeholders in promoting and meeting the aims of the Society. During the show, the role was awarded to Alys Owens, who works for Castell Howell and lives in Haverfordwest. Alys is an active member of Llysyfran YFC and was Club Secretary last year, for which she was awarded Club Secretary of the Year at County level. She is a cornet player for Goodwick Brass Band.

Farm and estate workers from Pembrokeshire, who have been employed on the land for 25 years or more, could be nominated for the Long Service Award. There were three recipients for the inscribed awards: Gary Barber who has been employed by Pembrokeshire Farmers Hunt for 33 years; Robert Davies who works for Michael Morris and Sally Rees who works for Tom Goddard & Sons in Camrose.

The next large event to be held on the showground will be the Christmas Fair which will take place over two days this year on Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 December, between 10am and 4pm. There will be gift and craft stalls, food and drink, festive music and a Santa’s Grotto. Admission is Free.

The date has also been set for Wales’ largest county agricultural show, Pembrokeshire County Show in 2025. The event will take place on 20 and 21 August at Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.