Llys-y-frân has announced its Autumn Food & Drink Fair, featuring 22 stalls.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 26, between 10am and 4pm.

The free-to-attend event will showcase some of the region's finest food and drink producers.

Highlights include Cinnamon Grove Gin's gin, vodka, and rum, each crafted with fresh fruits and pure well water from a historic 300-year-old well in Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire Cider Co. will offer a taste of their ciders and apple juice.

Visitors can look forward to sampling the handmade cheeses from Pant Mawr Farmhouse Cheeses, produced on a small Welsh hill farm in the Preseli Mountains.

Printed Chocolates will showcase personalised handcrafted chocolate bars, while Cwm Deri will offer a selection of craft wines and liqueurs catering to all palates.

Bug Farm Foods will bring their Cricket Cookies and other insect-based foods.

Popty Cara's individually handmade fresh cakes and Blocochoc's treats made with 100 per cent Belgian chocolate, promise to satisfy any dessert lover.

Good Carma Foods will present nut-based vegan cheese alternatives, perfect for those seeking plant-based options.

In addition to the Autumn Food & Drink Fair, families can enjoy a half-term Halloween activity.

Join the Nature’s Cauldron Halloween Trail, where children collect a cauldron and trail sheet from the visitor centre, then follow the map to gather spooky ingredients and claim a sweet treat prize at the end.

This trail runs from Saturday, October 26, to Thursday, October 31, costing £3 per child.

Llys-y-frân, a hub for health, wellbeing, and recreation, is known for its reservoir, outdoor activities, and family-friendly facilities.

This winter, Llys-y-frân offers a range of land activities on weekends, including archery, axe throwing, climbing wall, and crazi-bugz off roaders, along with weekend fishing boat hire.

Walking and cycling trails can be enjoyed all through the winter, every day, with weekend bike hire and availability during the October half-term.

The visitor centre, featuring a café and gift shop, provides a spot to enjoy a meal, pick up a map, and browse the gift shop.

Llys-y-frân has received Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024, for earning consistently high customer reviews for the second year running.

For more information about the Autumn Food & Drink Fair and future events at Llys-y-frân, visit the Llys-y-frân website.