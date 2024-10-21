Two people have been charged with robbery following an incident with a taxi driver last Friday (October 18).
Ashley Rees and Kelly Rees were also charged with possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.
The 23-year-old man and 35-year-old woman are set to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court today (Monday, October 21).
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Ashlee Rees, 23, and Kelly Rees, 35, have been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.
“They were remanded in custody to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court today."
The robbery was reported at around 7.30pm on October 18 in Milford Haven where the taxi driver claimed he was threatened with a knife and assaulted with a needle.
Following the incident, the driver was sent to hospital for medical attention.
