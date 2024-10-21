A MAN has admitted his involvement after police uncovered a cannabis farm in a raid at a former town centre pharmacy.
Officers attended at the old pharmacy building – which had been left vacant – on Main Street in Pembroke on Friday, October 18.
Inside, they found “close to 600 cannabis plants”, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed.
One man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.
The man, now named as Amarildo Daja, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he admitted the offence.
Daja, of no fixed abode, was remanded back in to custody and the case was adjourned for sentence at Swansea Crown Court on November 8.
