Officers attended at the old pharmacy building – which had been left vacant – on Main Street in Pembroke on Friday, October 18.

Inside, they found “close to 600 cannabis plants”, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

One man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.

The man, now named as Amarildo Daja, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he admitted the offence.

Daja, of no fixed abode, was remanded back in to custody and the case was adjourned for sentence at Swansea Crown Court on November 8.