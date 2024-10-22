The event took place at the Plas Hotel Narberth on October 17.

Known for his mastery of the clarinet and alto saxophone, Mr Barnes played a selection of classic tunes.

He was joined by regular favourites John Gibbon on drums, Olly Blanchflower on bass, and Ross Hicks on piano.

A number of songs were performed including ‘Suddenly It's Spring’, ‘No More Crying’, ‘I Want to Be Happy’, ‘Prelude to a Kiss’, ‘London by Night’, ‘Tis Autumn’, ‘The Lamp Is Lower’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘You Would Be So Nice to Come Home To’.

Mr Barnes' presentation with backing and support from the John Gibbon Trio, resulted in a 'relaxed and mutually sympathetic' musical performance.

The audience was left asking for an encore, finally letting Mr Barnes leave the stage after one more performance.

Narberth Jazz has announced its next show for November 21, when the Vic Partridge Hot Five will take to the stage.

Tickets are available at the Narberth Jazz website.