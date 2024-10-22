In an application before the October meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, Adventure Beyond Ltd sought permission for an outdoor adventure centre, and associated works at The Old Bus Depot, Moylegrove.

The application has been before multiple meetings of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee; the plot originally used as a bus depot by the founder of the Richards Bros bus company.

Concerns have been raised about the scheme, including local community council Nevern, and opponents fear that increased business for adventure firms will worsen the plight of birds and animals including seals.

A number of letters of support have also been received saying it would provide support for the local tourist economy, protect local jobs, and redevelop a brownfield site.

The application was previously deferred at both the June and July meetings, the former for a site visit, and was latterly subject to a Welsh Government Holding Direction before it was decided it would not be ‘called-in’ for Welsh Government determination.

A report for Park members ahead of the October meeting said: “Through the application process a revised design has been submitted as an amendment which is considered to better respect the local vernacular of an edge of settlement development, and re-consultation has taken place.”

It added: “The amended design is considered to be appropriate as a response to the specific location and not to result in a development form which is visually intrusive. The siting of the buildings is considered appropriate and not to result in a significant adverse impact on any neighbouring properties. Whilst the use of the adventure centre will result in a greater level of trip generation than the existing vacant use of the land, it is recognised that national planning policy supports the appropriate redevelopment of previously developed land.

“The building has been described as overbearing due to its two-storey nature. The original building was single storey, built to be able to service buses, but did not have a first floor. This proposal originally comprised a much more industrial looking building with a low shallow pitched roof and a full first floor.

“The application was revised, with the request that the building be made a more traditional rural shape with the pitch of the first floor being more towards the eastern end of the site in order to minimise impacts on the adjacent residential properties.”

Recommending the scheme is supported the report said: “Overall, the proposal is considered to comply with relevant national and local planning policies and can be supported subject to the imposition of appropriate planning conditions.”

Nevern Communiuty Council, in its concerns has said: “We reflect the community’s concern about disturbance of Ceibwr Bay regarding nesting auks and seals. The building is still far too high, the original building being 6.3 m, the proposed building 8.5 m, and due to the fact there is to be no art studio or commercial use of the upper storey, this could now be lowered to a reasonable height.

“Car parking has changed several times in a couple of months and not one of the plans reflects the fact that there is need for parking for vehicles with towing trailers. Electric bikes are of a concern on the narrow lanes, up to 20 bikes on Ceibwr lane is dangerous. The traffic analysis was not done in the height of summer especially on warm days, which would reflect a more genuine result. Nevern Community Councillors have great concerns about this venture.”

One of those raising concerns at the meeting was local community councillor Richard George who said the scheme had regularly been before the committee, with “over 60 documents on this controversial development” submitted, adding the Ceibwr Bay beach area, which he felt “should have eco-tourism at its heart,” rather than “leisure tourism”.

Scheme project manager Peter Ainsworth said the proposal had been “developed with meticulous care,” with Jet Moore of Adventure Beyond Ltd having operated in the area for 30 years “harmonious with the seals and local wildlife”.

He said the majority of access to Ceibwr would be by pedal cycle rather than electric, stressing Adventure Beyond was not the only user of coastal facilities, the area used by other businesses as well as members of the public.

Cllr Clare George felt the scheme could be a way of regulating some of the bay usage, saying: “Are we holding this one company responsible for the impact of unregulated activity by others on this site? It does give use the ability to regulate this company."

Despite a call by local member Cllr Mike James the scheme was approved by national park planners.

Delighted

Speaking after the meeting, Peter Ainsworth said: "We are delighted to have received planning permission for the development at the Moylegrove Old Bus Depot. Our vision has always been to enhance the community by providing improved facilities that support outdoor activities while respecting and preserving the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. This project reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship and to fostering opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with nature.

“We look forward to working closely with the local community and stakeholders as we move forward, ensuring that the development brings positive benefits for both residents and visitors. We are excited about the positive impact this will have on local tourism, education, and the wellbeing of those who experience the wonderful environment of Ceibwr Bay."