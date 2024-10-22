'Otherworld' will be at Burnett's Hill Chapel, Martletwy, on Thursday, October 24, at 7.30pm.

The event will feature both traditional and original music and songs from Jess Ward (voice, harp, fiddle) and three Celtic tales from storyteller Deborah Winter.

Ms Winter won the Esyllt Harker Prize for women storytellers in Wales and has performed for large audiences at Aberystwyth Storytelling Festival, Beyond the Border International Storytelling Festival, Aberystwyth Storytelling Festival, Swansea Fringe, Cheltenham Science Festival, Llangollen Fringe, End of the Road Festival and at the Queens Hall, Llangwm Litfest, Unearthed and Fishguard Folk Festival.

An event spokesperson said: "Deb will take you down into the shadow world, where the 'fair folk' make the rules whilst Jess wraps you round with beautiful songs and music."

Audience comments from previous performances include: "Thank you for a wonderful performance - you and Jess took the audience into another world," and "The stories touched my heart and soul.

An otherworldly delight from start til end."

For more information and tickets (£12.50) contact Malcolm Cawley at malcolm.cawley@btinternet.com or phone 0790 009 1664.