Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) has issued this warning in light of Candle Safety Week, running from October 21 to October 27.

With the onset of darker nights, candles often become a popular choice to add a cosy touch to homes.

However, the fire service is reminding people that candles are an open flame and can cause considerable damage if unattended.

MAWWFRS understands the appeal for using candles, whether for religious or seasonal celebrations or simply to create a pleasant home environment during the winter months.

Yet, they suggest now is the ideal time to reconsider the risks associated with candles and explore safer alternatives.

Home fire safety manager, Wayne Thomas, said: "The use of candles can be relaxing and form part of a celebration, however, don’t let them spoil the occasion by causing fire and devastation to your home.

"Artificial candles are always a safer option especially if there are children and animals in the area.

"We encourage you to check out our candle safety advice and take advantage of our free home safety checks."

The fire service also offers safe and well visits where the community safety team provides advice on home safety either over the phone or at the property.

Bookings can be made by calling 0800 169 1234 or visiting the MAWWFRS website.

The service also advises to follow its social media platforms during Candle Safety Week for helpful tips on safe candle use.