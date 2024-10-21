Robert Paul Berry was found dead at his home on Hillside Road in Penyffordd on October 10.

At County Hall in Ruthin on Monday, October 21 an inquest was held into the 61-year-old's death.

It was told that Mr Berry's neighbours heard a "loud thud" which came from his property. They went next door to find the door Mr Berry's property open, and his body inside.

A firearm was found at the scene, and John Gittins, senior coroner North Wales East and Central, said it appeared to have been used intentionally by Mr Berry to bring his life to an end.

A pathologist's provisional cause of death is firearm injury.

A full inquest was adjourned pending further investigation.