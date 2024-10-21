The fraudulent message claims to be from the "UK Government Living Allowance Office" and tricks unsuspecting recipients into believing they will receive a heating subsidy.

The scam includes a link that directs users to a fake government website designed to gather personal information.

British pensioners issued warning over new Winter Fuel Payment scam

According to The Express, one victim of this scam received a message reading: “UK Government Living Allowance Office Last Time Reminder: Due to the reduction of winter heating subsidy, you can no longer receive it, and the UK government has decided to advance the living subsidy to allow you to survive the winter.

“We will reopen applications. Please apply for your living subsidy in the link as soon as possible after receiving the information.”

The scam targetting pensioners affected by the Winter Fuel Payment cut was flagged on the popular "Who Called Me?" platform which is owned and operated by Phonely.

Bryn Thompson, a representative at Phonely, said: "We urge people to exercise extreme caution when receiving unsolicited messages, especially those claiming to be from Government bodies.

“Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to trick individuals into providing personal information or clicking on malicious links."

He added: "It’s important to verify the legitimacy of these messages and never act hastily."

The Winter Fuel Payment is a benefit given to those of pension age by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help them manage the costs of heating.

However, the government has recently announced plans to cut the number of people able to receive this benefit.

It has been predicted that only about 1.5 million pensioners will qualify for the scheme this year, a massive drop from the 11.4 million pensioners who received the payment last year.