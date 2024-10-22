Listed by John Francis Milford Haven, the property's grounds span just under an acre and includes a holiday let and studio.

The house is located 1.5 miles from Little Haven and nine miles west of Haverfordwest.

There are four bedrooms in the main house (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The main residence boasts four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a family bathroom, and an en-suite.

The house is set in landscaped gardens, offering a private outdoor space.

Adjoining the main house is a one-bedroom holiday let or annex.

This space could serve as an additional income source, a private retreat for guests, or a home for extended family.

The property also includes a separate studio, currently used as an art gallery.

With the necessary planning consents, this could be converted into a second holiday let or a home office.

The studio provides a flexible space for running a business or pursuing personal projects.

There is a decent sized kitchen (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The property's grounds are thoughtfully designed, featuring mature trees, two greenhouses, a stream, a well, and dedicated growing areas.

Outbuildings such as a timber shed and metal garden store offer ample storage space and potential for outdoor projects.

The estate agent said: "Whether you're seeking a family home, a peaceful rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence offers a perfect mix of historic charm, picturesque surroundings, and coastal proximity."

They also highlighted the "countless opportunities for comfortable and versatile country living" that the property presents.

The main house includes a front porch, kitchen, utility room, dining room, and living room.

The main house has a large living area (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The bedrooms vary in size, with the largest measuring 5.18m by 5.08m.

The cottage or annex includes a sunroom, kitchen, living room, shower room, and bedroom.

The main studio measures 9.14m by 4.95m and includes a WC.

The estate agent noted that mains water and electricity are connected to the property, which also features oil-fired central heating.

Drainage is managed via a cesspit.

The property falls under council tax band E.

There is an attached one-bedroom annex (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The estate agent also advised potential buyers that some photographs of the property may have been taken with a wide-angle lens camera.

They noted that the annex is not separately rated and therefore not subject to additional taxes.

This property offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury, set in the tranquil Pembrokeshire countryside.

It provides a peaceful rural retreat with convenient access to amenities and the Pembrokeshire coastline.

Whether you're seeking a family home, a rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence in Talbenny has something to offer.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Milford Haven office for further information.