A five-bedroom home in Talbenny has gone on the market for £725,000.

Listed by John Francis Milford Haven, the property's grounds span just under an acre and includes a holiday let and studio.

The house is located 1.5 miles from Little Haven and nine miles west of Haverfordwest.

There are four bedrooms in the main houseThere are four bedrooms in the main house (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The main residence boasts four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a family bathroom, and an en-suite.

The house is set in landscaped gardens, offering a private outdoor space.

Adjoining the main house is a one-bedroom holiday let or annex.

This space could serve as an additional income source, a private retreat for guests, or a home for extended family.

The property also includes a separate studio, currently used as an art gallery.

With the necessary planning consents, this could be converted into a second holiday let or a home office.

The studio provides a flexible space for running a business or pursuing personal projects.

There is a decent sized kitchenThere is a decent sized kitchen (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The property's grounds are thoughtfully designed, featuring mature trees, two greenhouses, a stream, a well, and dedicated growing areas.

Outbuildings such as a timber shed and metal garden store offer ample storage space and potential for outdoor projects.

The estate agent said: "Whether you're seeking a family home, a peaceful rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence offers a perfect mix of historic charm, picturesque surroundings, and coastal proximity."

They also highlighted the "countless opportunities for comfortable and versatile country living" that the property presents.

The main house includes a front porch, kitchen, utility room, dining room, and living room.

The main house has a large living areaThe main house has a large living area (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The bedrooms vary in size, with the largest measuring 5.18m by 5.08m.

The cottage or annex includes a sunroom, kitchen, living room, shower room, and bedroom.

The main studio measures 9.14m by 4.95m and includes a WC.

The estate agent noted that mains water and electricity are connected to the property, which also features oil-fired central heating.

Drainage is managed via a cesspit.

The property falls under council tax band E.

There is an attached one-bedroom annexThere is an attached one-bedroom annex (Image: Zoopla/John Francis Milford Haven)

The estate agent also advised potential buyers that some photographs of the property may have been taken with a wide-angle lens camera.

They noted that the annex is not separately rated and therefore not subject to additional taxes.

This property offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury, set in the tranquil Pembrokeshire countryside.

It provides a peaceful rural retreat with convenient access to amenities and the Pembrokeshire coastline.

Whether you're seeking a family home, a rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence in Talbenny has something to offer.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Milford Haven office for further information.