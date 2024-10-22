A five-bedroom home in Talbenny has gone on the market for £725,000.
Listed by John Francis Milford Haven, the property's grounds span just under an acre and includes a holiday let and studio.
The house is located 1.5 miles from Little Haven and nine miles west of Haverfordwest.
The main residence boasts four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a family bathroom, and an en-suite.
The house is set in landscaped gardens, offering a private outdoor space.
Adjoining the main house is a one-bedroom holiday let or annex.
This space could serve as an additional income source, a private retreat for guests, or a home for extended family.
The property also includes a separate studio, currently used as an art gallery.
With the necessary planning consents, this could be converted into a second holiday let or a home office.
The studio provides a flexible space for running a business or pursuing personal projects.
The property's grounds are thoughtfully designed, featuring mature trees, two greenhouses, a stream, a well, and dedicated growing areas.
Outbuildings such as a timber shed and metal garden store offer ample storage space and potential for outdoor projects.
The estate agent said: "Whether you're seeking a family home, a peaceful rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence offers a perfect mix of historic charm, picturesque surroundings, and coastal proximity."
They also highlighted the "countless opportunities for comfortable and versatile country living" that the property presents.
The main house includes a front porch, kitchen, utility room, dining room, and living room.
The bedrooms vary in size, with the largest measuring 5.18m by 5.08m.
The cottage or annex includes a sunroom, kitchen, living room, shower room, and bedroom.
The main studio measures 9.14m by 4.95m and includes a WC.
The estate agent noted that mains water and electricity are connected to the property, which also features oil-fired central heating.
Drainage is managed via a cesspit.
The property falls under council tax band E.
The estate agent also advised potential buyers that some photographs of the property may have been taken with a wide-angle lens camera.
They noted that the annex is not separately rated and therefore not subject to additional taxes.
This property offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury, set in the tranquil Pembrokeshire countryside.
It provides a peaceful rural retreat with convenient access to amenities and the Pembrokeshire coastline.
Whether you're seeking a family home, a rural escape, or a property with income potential, this residence in Talbenny has something to offer.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Milford Haven office for further information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here