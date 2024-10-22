Back in July, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members backed a public consultation being launched for potentially designating Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area.

Cresswell Quay, home to the Cresselly Arms, is “one of the most scenic villages within the National Park and is highly significant as a very early coal port, retaining several buildings of architectural importance,” a report for members stated.

There are some 500 conservation areas, defined as “areas of special architectural or historic interest, the character of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance” across Wales, 14 in the national park.

The report for Park members added: “The designation of a conservation area at Cresswell Quay would recognise the special architectural and historic interest of the village and would ensure that future development either preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area."

The consultation on the conservation status was backed, rather than simply be designated in-house as Cresswell Quay is the home of the Buildings Conservation Officer; the consultation being launched “to avoid any potential conflict of interest or wider public misconception”.

An officer report recommending approval at the national park’s October 23 meeting says there were no objections to the designation during the consultation, but there were suggestions to expand it to include an additional area of woodland on the northern bank of the estuary.

“The designation would introduce controls over the demolition of buildings which would require conservation area consent and affords greater protection of works to trees," the report says, adding: “Officers consider that part of the special interest of Cresswell Quay is the relationship between the village, the estuary and its wooded setting, which is unusual in a Pembrokeshire context.”

Members are recommended to back the conservation area designation, with formal statutory notices publicised; a draft appraisal and management plan coming before members in early 2025.

Earlier this year the Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.

The Cresselly Arms averaged 89 points out of a maximum 120 after surveys were conducted across the country by members of other branches.