The former traditional farmhouse, known as Clegyr Isaf, underwent significant renovation and extension in the 1990s, transforming it into a 'substantial and impressive' country property.

Estate agents Bryce & Co, who are managing the sale, highlight the home's unique charm.

There is a cosy living room (Image: Zoopla/Bryce & Co)

Constructed primarily from locally sourced stone, the property offers a blend of period features and modern comforts.

It boasts four bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a bespoke Scott & Gray kitchen, and a large decked terrace with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and coastline.

A one-bedroom annexe adjoins the main house, providing an ideal arrangement for staff quarters, guest accommodation, or multi-generational living.

The property is set amidst approximately 15 acres of grounds, landscaped gardens, and rolling pastures, offering an immediate sense of exclusivity and tranquillity.

The home has a terraced balcony (Image: Zoopla/Bryce & Co)

The estate also includes outbuildings converted into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, suitable for guest accommodation or as a holiday let.

This feature adds "additional income potential" for the new owners.

The private gardens encircle the property, creating a serene retreat with sweeping views over the surrounding landscape.

A tranquil pond attracts wildlife, adding to the charm and natural appeal of the setting.

The main home has four bedrooms (Image: Zoopla/Bryce & Co)

The property is situated on the outskirts of the city of St Davids, within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

This area is known for its coastline and diverse wildlife, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

St Davids offers a vibrant community blending heritage with modern amenities, including primary and secondary schools, chapels, pubs, restaurants, boutique hotels, art galleries, and unique gift shops.

The property has extensive grounds (Image: Zoopla/Bryce & Co)

The wider peninsula is celebrated for its stunning beaches and secluded coves, such as Abercastle, Abereiddy, Traeth Llyfn, Abermawr, Caerfai, Porthclais, and the picturesque harbour village of Solva.