Located in Haycastle near Haverfordwest, the property has two bedrooms, a large summer house, a sizeable garden, living room, kitchen dining room, family bathroom and solar panels.

The charming bungalow is a ten-mile drive from Haverfordwest and less than five miles from Newgale Beach.

The bungalow has two bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove) There is a P-shaped bathtub in the family bathroom. (Image: Rightmove) The property has a large garden. (Image: Rightmove) Outside the home, the summer house, patio and garden provide the perfect to host guests.

Meanwhile, the log burning stove in the living room offers the ideal place to relax during the cold winter months.

The double garage and driveway allow parking for multiple vehicles while the woodland area beyond the garden displays immense potential for future owners of the property.

The summer house is the perfect place to host guests. (Image: Rightmove) Beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside surrounds the bungalow. (Image: Rightmove) There is a log burner in the living room. (Image: Rightmove) Inside the kitchen dining room there is a range of base and wall units, an electric hob with overhead extractor fan and plumbing available for a washing machine.

As for the family bathroom, this comes with tiled floors, a P-shape bath with a shower above and a wall mounted cupboard.

Due to being close to Haverfordwest, residents are driving distance from a range of amenities such as supermarkets, bars, pubs and restaurants.

