Ashlee Rees and Kelly Rees appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court each charged with robbery and possession of a knife or sharply pointed object in public.

Ashlee Rees, of Flemish Court in Lamphey, was accused of having had a six-inch folding blade knife in Milford Haven on October 18, whilst Kelly Rees, of Summers Villas in Milton, was alleged to have had a needle.

They were also accused of robbing a bag containing between £50 and £80 from a taxi driver.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously confirmed that the taxi driver went to hospital following the alleged incident for medical attention.

No pleas were entered on October 21, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

The pair – aged 23 and 35 respectively – were each granted bail, and will next appear in court to enter their pleas on November 22.