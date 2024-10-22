The body was wearing a wetsuit and is believed to be male. It was found by a member of the public in the water at the reservoir on the morning of Friday, October 18.

Police say that enquiries carried out so far – including checking missing person records have not been successful They are asking anybody who has information, or anybody who visited the Claerwen Reservoir within the last six to eight weeks and saw any unattended personal property or anything that seemed untoward to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We're appealing for information to help identify the body of a person who was found in the Claerwen Reservoir on Friday, October 18.

“Officers attended the reservoir after receiving a call from a member of the public who had seen a body in the water at just before 8.30am.

“The deceased was wearing a wetsuit and is believed to be male.

“Enquiries carried out so far – including checking missing people records with neighbouring forces – have not led to the deceased being identified.

“While we do not have many details to share at this point, we are appealing for anyone who does have information – who thinks that something mentioned could relate to a missing person in their own life/or who they may know – to come forward.

“If you have visited the Claerwen Reservoir or the surrounding area within the last six to eight weeks and noticed any unattended personal property such as bags, clothes, shoes, or anything else that stood out, please get in touch.

“We’d like to hear from you whether you saw something that caught your attention and left it there, or you removed it from the area.”

You can contact police on You can contact police online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.