A number of mistakes could result in you losing your car insurance, leaving you unable to claim for personal and third-party injuries in the event of an accident, as well as facing serious legal and financial consequences.

One particular mistake relates to popular car modifications, that can even lead to a £2,500 penalty fine.

Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations for the temporary car insurance experts, Dayinsure, explains: "Not all car modifications will automatically invalidate your car insurance, but those that are undeclared potentially could.

"This typically includes exhaust modifications, turbos, body kits and more performance enhancements.

"With double (100%) the number of searches for ‘custom window tint’ in the past three months and searches for ‘cherry bomb exhaust’ up 83% year-on-year too, motorists need to be aware that modifications like these must still meet safety standards and mustn’t interfere with or obstruct the driver’s ability to use the car.

"If modifications are deemed illegal, not only could they invalidate your policy even if you have declared them, but you could also be hit with a fine as high as £2,500 and 3 points added to your license."

Nicholas also shared general advice on making sure your car insurance stays valid.

Ensure you take out the correct policy to begin with

Small details can make a big difference, so take care to fill out your form accurately. If you need short-term cover, or someone needs to borrow your car, choose temporary car insurance.

Keep your personal details up to date

If your circumstances change – your car, your address, your name, your health, your job, the type of journeys you’re doing (for work etc), your insurance provider must know too.

Inform your insurance provider about changes or incidents

No matter how small, make sure your insurance provider is aware if any damage caused to your vehicle.

If in doubt, check your contract or policy wording

Don’t make assumptions that you don’t need to report something. Instead, contact your provider for clarification or look at your policy documents if you aren’t sure about something.