The event, hosted by the Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society, will feature Tudor author Nathen Amin, who will discuss his latest book, "Son of Prophecy: The Rise of Henry Tudor."

The talk will take place on Saturday, November 2, at 10am.

Born in Pembroke Castle, Henry VII holds a special connection to the area, with his statue standing on Pembroke Mill Bridge.

The talk comes as work on the proposed Henry Tudor Centre is set to restart, with hopes of completion by spring 2026.

The centre aims to highlight the Tudor dynasty's Welsh roots, far from the English power centres.

Henry Tudor, who claimed the English crown by defeating Richard III, was seen as an "unknown Welshman" by his English subjects.

However, in Wales, he was known as the "Son of Prophecy," a predicted national saviour.

Mr Amin's book delves into how the Tudor family navigated political chaos and national instability to change the course of English and Welsh history.

The talk is free (Image: Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society)

The author, a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, is an experienced public speaker, having delivered talks on the Beauforts, Wars of the Roses, and Henry VII to more than fifty societies and book festivals.

His work has been featured on British, Australian, and German radio and television, as well as in print and online media across the UK.

Following the talk, there will be an opportunity for attendees to have their books signed by the author.

The event will begin at 10am with doors opening for coffee and a chance to explore the Museum and Council Chamber, both located on the first floor of the Town Hall.

A lift is available for disabled access.

The event is open to all, regardless of membership status, and entry is free.

The Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society encourages anyone interested in learning more about Henry Tudor and the Tudor dynasty to attend.

For more information about the event, visit the society's website or follow on Facebook.

Queries can be directed to pembrokehistory@live.co.uk.

The society looks forward to welcoming both members and non-members to this event, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history of the Tudors.