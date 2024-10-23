The Destination Renewables project, a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy, was recognised for its efforts to educate the next generation about renewable energy technologies.

The project scooped the STEM Educational Programme (Private Sector) award, highlighting Pembrokeshire's contribution to promoting sustainable energy and nurturing future talent in the renewable sector.

The 2024 awards ceremony, held at the Mercure Holland House Hotel, celebrated achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), recognising the individuals and organisations driving innovation across Wales.

The event, hosted by broadcaster Lucy Owen, also honoured Hilary Lappin-Scott OBE with the Outstanding Contribution to STEM Award.

A microbiologist, Ms Lappin-Scott has made significant contributions to the STEM landscape through her leadership, mentorship, and advocacy for gender equality in science.

The ceremony witnessed finalists from across Wales competing in 15 categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to Innovation in STEM.

The list of winners includes Claire Jenkins from The Intellectual Property Office, who was named STEM Woman of the Year for her pioneering work in STEM advocacy and intellectual property rights.

Sharon Pascoe of Fochriw Primary School was recognised as STEM Ambassador of the Year, while Together Making Futures: Mullany e-Mentoring programme by The Mullany Fund took home the STEM Educational Programme (Not-for-Profit) award.

Ipsen Biopharm was celebrated as the STEM Team of the Year, and HydroWing was applauded for its cutting-edge solutions in renewable energy technology, winning the Innovation in STEM Award.

The ceremony also recognised several entries as highly commended for their outstanding contributions.

These include Andrea Meyrick of Techniquest, who was recognised in the STEM Woman of the Year category, and Coleg Gwent, which was commended in the STEM Team of the Year category.

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, said: "It’s incredible to see the impact that our winners and finalists are having.

"They are not just excelling in their fields but are also paving the way for the future of STEM in Wales."

Matthew Taylor, director of innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, the headline sponsor of the awards, congratulated the winners.

He said: "We are thrilled to see the incredible achievements of this year’s winners and finalists at the Wales STEM Awards.

"Their dedication, creativity, and innovation are not only driving the STEM sector forward but also inspiring future generations.

"At Cardiff Met, we are proud to support such talent and to play a role in fostering a thriving STEM community in Wales.

"Congratulations to all those who are making a real impact in their fields."

The Wales STEM Awards are jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar, and are supported by Cardiff Metropolitan University, CSA Catapult, edx Medical, XMA Ltd, and Business News Wales.

For a full list of winners and more information, visit the STEM Awards Wales website.