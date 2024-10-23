Mark Bond, who works as a communications and engagement officer with Natural Resources Wales, began learning Welsh at the age of 11 but stopped after leaving school.

He moved to England after leaving school and didn't speak Welsh for close to 30 years. Despite moving back to Wales 20 years ago, he kept his ability to speak Welsh a secret until two years ago.

Mr Bond said: "I didn’t have the confidence to speak Welsh."

The biggest turning point came when he attended a week-long immersion course at the Nant Gwrtheyrn Language Centre.

He described the experience as 'absolutely amazing and quite emotional.'

Mr Bond said: "Everything changed after I went to the Nant.

"I now rave about the experience to everyone.

"It’s hard to explain just how special and useful it was."

This course not only reignited his confidence but also helped him to speak freely without fear of making mistakes.

He said: "Today, I’m very confident and don't mind making mistakes.

"I speak very freely, and if I don't know the Welsh word, I’ll say it in English and carry on."

He now encourages others who have lost confidence in their Welsh-speaking abilities to take a similar course.

He even made a short video about his experience, which has resulted in numerous requests from colleagues to attend the Nant Gwrtheyrn Language Centre.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Bond said: "The most important thing is to ‘speak now, edit later’ – that’s my motto."

Interestingly, Mr Bond's Welsh lessons were funded by his mother, who took a part-time job cleaning an office to pay for his A-level lessons.

He now works in the same office his mother used to clean.

He said: "Strangely enough, I now work for Natural Resources Wales in the very office my mother used to clean to pay for my Welsh lessons."