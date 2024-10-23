The educational experience introduced students to aquaculture and its potential in Pembrokeshire.

The ARC was created in Ireland by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) and is a learning resource that reveals the interaction between aquaculture, agriculture, and natural resources to schools across Ireland.

Students had a chance to taste a range of products (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Pembrokeshire County Council's aquaculture officer, Donna Page, said: "The interactive classroom highlighted the benefits of aquaculture in supplying sustainable seafood and creating employment.

"It represents a valuable opportunity to learn lessons and forge partnerships with our neighbours in Ireland in order to explore what this sector could do for Pembrokeshire."

During the visit, students could view aquaculture products and interact with businesses and industry partners.

Pembrokeshire was the first destination in Wales for the ARC (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

They also had the chance to taste various cakes made with different species of seaweed, including beetroot and dulse cake and sugar kelp slices.

The seaweed brownie was voted the winner at the tasting table.

As well as demonstrating potential career paths and raising awareness of the sector, the ARC visit has initiated discussions around the development of new supply chains for Pembrokeshire businesses and career opportunities.

Pembrokeshire company Câr-Y-Môr said: "What an amazing visit from the ARC.

"We had the opportunity to support the aquaculture and food team from Pembrokeshire County Council when they visited Pembrokeshire College and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi with the ARC to inspire the next generation.

"It was so exciting to see the schools, colleges, communities and local businesses come together to experience the ARC and all aquaculture has to offer for our land and seas."

The ARC visit to Pembrokeshire was supported by BIM and part-funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).