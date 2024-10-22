Paramedics contacted police at 10.25am on Saturday, October 19, to ask for assistance.

A 12-year-old child died a short time later.

The child’s family have been offered support from specialist officers and police officers have also been at the child’s school to offer support to friends and classmates.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call from the ambulance service requesting assistance at an address in Milford Haven at 10.25am on Saturday, October 19.

“Sadly, a 12-year-old died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and support has been offered from specialist officers.

“Officers have also been available at the child’s school today for friends who need support.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The spokesperson added that help and support for anyone affected by this incident was available from If you are affected by this incident, you can find help and support from Childline.

Papyrus also offers support to young people up to the age of 25 struggling with their mental health.