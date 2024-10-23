Whitesands Beach will have RNLI lifeguards on duty every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm until November 3.

This comes as the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) warns of harsher conditions along the coastline during the winter months.

On October 20, lifeguards at Whitesands had to declare the beach unsafe for water users, red flagging it due to 60mph winds and surf reaching heights of 8ft.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for the region, said: "As wintery conditions have begun to hit the Welsh coastline, we’re asking people to take care and be aware of the dangers.

"Strong winds and big waves like we saw at the weekend, posed a great risk to those visiting the coast.

"In these conditions, stay clear of beachfronts, cliff edges and piers."

The RNLI is offering advice to those who plan to visit the beach during the winter months.

They advise beachgoers to never visit alone and to always be aware of the safety signage at the entrance to the beach which warns of risks and hazards.

Mr Cousens said: "If you visit a beach, never go alone.

"It’s vital that you have company who could get help, in the event of an emergency."

The RNLI also advises to always check the weather conditions and to consider your own capabilities before heading to the beach.

They also advise to carry a means of contact such as a mobile phone and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else gets into trouble.

Mr Cousens added: "We’re aware that cold water dipping is becoming increasingly popular.

"We strongly advise that you should never do this alone.

"As we get further into the winter months, and the temperature continues to drop, the risk of cold-water shock will increase.

"Make sure you understand the effects of cold water and that you have means of warming up afterwards."

The RNLI also warns that bigger waves and stronger winds increase the likelihood and strength of rip currents.

Should you find yourself stuck in a rip current, the RNLI advises to not try and swim against it as it will lead to exhaustion.

They advise to wade if you can stand, and swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip before heading for shore.

The RNLI would like to remind the public that RNLI lifeboats are a 24-hour search and rescue service with 238 stations situated around the British Isles.