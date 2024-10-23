This landmark addition aims to inspire and motivate schoolchildren aged eight to 13 while enhancing their career skills and knowledge.

CareersCraft is a Minecraft world featuring Welsh landmarks, each linked to an area of learning within the Curriculum for Wales or a specific sector.

By exploring these landmarks virtually and participating in challenges, youngsters are encouraged to consider their skills, attributes, and interests, and how these can support their career journeys.

The new Bluestone landmark is linked to the hospitality and tourism sector.

It joins seven other landmarks within the CareersCraft world, including Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, the Senedd, Tenby, Cardiff Coal Exchange, Wales Millennium Centre, Big Pit, and Caernarfon Castle.

To celebrate the release of the new landmark, Careers Wales hosted a launch event on Tuesday, October 15, at the Bluestone resort with pupils from Templeton Community Primary School.

The pupils were introduced to the new landmark and invited to complete the Bluestone challenges, including testing the safety of the Sky Walk at the Serendome, sorting the resources in the Well Spa, and finding missing swimming floats at the Blue Lagoon.

The event also featured a tailored careers session, providing an opportunity for pupils to gain an insight into the world of hospitality directly from Bluestone staff.

The day ended with a personalised tour of Bluestone, allowing the pupils to explore the resort in person and learn more about careers within the industry.

The launch was attended by pupils from Templeton Primary School (Image: Careers Wales)

Oliver Furneaux, Templeton Primary School teacher, said: "The children have thoroughly enjoyed today, as have I, and I think CareersCraft is an excellent resource.

"The children liked that the session was so interactive and that they've been using Minecraft, which they love anyway.

"Having potential jobs they can do in the future built into a Minecraft world creates a really interesting and engaging way for the children to learn.

"With Bluestone built into the resource, it is a fantastic way for the children to see how they might stay and work in the area in the future."

Nikki Lawrence, Careers Wales' chief executive, said: "It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with our colleagues at Bluestone and Visit Wales and launch the exciting new Bluestone landmark within CareersCraft.

"Bluestone is an iconic holiday resort, and this new landmark enables players to explore the vibrant hospitality industry and discover the opportunities within this sector in Wales.

"It's fantastic to see local school pupils exploring the new features of CareersCraft, developing their careers knowledge, and expanding their horizons, all whilst in the beautiful setting of Bluestone itself."

Helen John, Bluestone academy manager, said: "We're thrilled to be part of CareersCraft, opening the doors of Bluestone to young minds throughout Wales and beyond.

"This virtual experience showcases the exciting world of hospitality and tourism, inspiring the next generation of employees and industry leaders.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the diverse career paths available right here in the heart of Pembrokeshire and throughout Wales."

CareersCraft is available to all pupils in schools across the country through Minecraft Education Edition and has had more than seven million downloads through Minecraft Marketplace.