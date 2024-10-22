Yusef Samari has discovered Pink and Crimson Waxcap fungi in Cardigan’s Netpool Park.

“These wax caps are on the same endangered list as the snow leopard,” said bio-diversity expert Yusef. “We are really lucky to have such a rare plant so near to Cardigan.”

(Image: Friends of Netpool Park) Yusef is deputy chair of the Friends of Netpool Park which was set up earlier this year by a group of concerned Cardigan residents to revive this much neglected greenspace right by the River Teifi The community group set up by the Friends has worked to secure a grant from Ceredigion County Council’s Local Places For Nature .

This grant is being used to fund a Celebrate Netpool Park Day on Saturday, November 9.

The day starts at the Fisherman’s Rest Café right by the River at 9.45 am where Yusef and fellow expert Jake Rayson will run a free two hour workshop and guided tour of the park.

(Image: Friends of Netpool Park)

In the afternoon, from 1pm until 3 pm everyone can take part in a Plant a Bulb and Make a Wish event where over 1,000 bulbs will be planted in the park to create a small bluebell glade and to encircle each stone in the eisteddfod Gorsedd Circle with daffodils.

“We are so pleased that the park has been given this boost,” said Rose Barter, chair of the Friends.

“Next spring everyone who planted a bulb will be able to come and see them growing. It’s a great reminder to everyone that this beautiful riverside park should be treasured.”

All the details of the day are on the Friends of Netpool Park Facebook page. Or for more information email rosebarter@btinternet.com.