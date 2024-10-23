Scamp & Dude gave 172 scarves, worth £7,000, to chemotherapy day units at Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip, and Withybush Hospitals.

The 'Super Scarves' are intended to bring colour and joy to chemotherapy patients, some of whom may lose their hair during treatment.

Kate, head of charity at Scamp & Dude, said: "With the support of our customers, we have so far donated over 50,000 Super Scarves to women in need.

"We launched our #SuperScarfMission to gift a Super Scarf to every woman across the UK starting chemo, so we can wrap them up in love and show them that we've got their back."

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "On behalf of patients and staff across the Hywel Dda region, we’d like to say a massive thank you to Scamp & Dude and their generous customers for this fantastic donation.

"To receive one of these beautiful scarves during a challenging time and know that someone is thinking of you will be such a boost for our patients."

For more details on Hywel Dda Health Charities, visit the website.