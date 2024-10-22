A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been accused of coercive control and assaulting his girlfriend and another woman.
Brett Lesman, 34, of Castle Street in Pennar, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.
Lesman was alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend in Pembroke Dock on October 3, causing her actual bodily harm.
He was further accused of assaulting his girlfriend and another woman days later, on October 6.
The defendant was also accused of coercive control over his girlfriend, as he was alleged to have financially abused her, controlled her movements, assaulted her, and restricted who she could see and speak to.
He was charged with two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour and assault by beating.
The case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 9, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Lesman was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court on November 8 to enter his pleas.
