The £75 per person dining experience at Blas, Twr y Felin Hotel, takes place on Friday, November 8.

Head chef Sammy Owen and his team will be curating the menu, accompanied by a £45 optional wine flight for each course.

Guests will be welcomed with a cocktail in the Oriel Lounge, before being seated in the restaurant.

The evening will also feature live music from harpist Georgina Cornock, with the chefs presenting each course and explaining their inspiration and techniques.

The menu will include seasonal ingredients, offering a variety of dishes from seafood to meats and desserts.

The wine pairings have been curated by Peter, the restaurant and bar manager, who will guide guests through the selections.

Advance booking is required for the event, with reservations available by calling 01437 725 555 or emailing dine@blasrestaurant.com.

Guests with food allergies are asked to notify the restaurant at the time of booking, however, vegetarian and vegan menus will not be available.

A non-refundable £20 deposit per person is required at the time of booking.

Rooms at Twr y Felin Hotel can be booked for £165 B&B for two sharing, with free onsite parking available.

Further details can be found at the Blas restaurant website or Twr y Felin Hotel website.