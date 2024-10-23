The Llangwm Local History Society is celebrating its 20th anniversary by launching a website that will make the past more accessible to everyone.

The site will feature the results of extensive original research, documents, and photographs, as well as a retrospective on projects including an award-winning opera, a film about the River Cleddau's history, the publication of several books, and major exhibitions.

Society chairperson Jane Mills said: "Familiarity with the history of our local towns, villages and countryside gives us a sense of identity that no amount of learning about events in far-off places can bring.

"It provides a backdrop against which we can evaluate national and international developments."

Ms Mills also pointed out that the growing interest in local history is something that the national media has caught onto, referencing historical programmes by David Olusoga.

The website - www.llangwmlocalhistorysociety.org.uk - will also feature details of the society's events, including monthly talks in Llangwm Village Hall and visits to sites of historical interest.

The website will be officially launched at an event at St Jerome’s church, Llangwm at 11am on Saturday, October 26.

Ms Mills said the website was the result of several years of planning.