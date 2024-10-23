The students attended the International Convention Centre in Newport as part of the Open University's Wales graduation.

Jessica Lowe, 25, from Haverfordwest, was one of the graduates after completing her degree in health and social care.

Ms Lowe said: "I’m so thankful for the Open University and the opportunities that have opened up for me.

"This has changed me massively.

"I now believe I can achieve anything and look forward to my career progression."

The students received their degrees from the Open University's pro-vice-chancellor for research, enterprise and scholarship, Professor Kevin Shakesheff, and Open University in Wales director, Ben Lewis.

Dr Jane Davidson and Jason Mohammad, Open University honorary graduates, also attended the ceremony.

Dr Davidson, a former Cardiff city councillor and assembly member for Pontypridd, is known for her contributions to the Welsh Government, including the introduction of the UK’s first levy on single-use carrier bags.

She said: "I'm passionate about making sure that we have a liveable future for all of us on this single planet of ours.

"I am delighted to be here to receive an Open University honorary degree.

"It is the most amazing accolade.

"The OU is perfectly placed to help all its students understand the impact of not taking action on their lives and the lives of future generations."

Mr Mohammad, from Ely in Cardiff, began his career on BBC Wales Today and currently presents the Radio Wales morning show.

He is recognised across the UK as a sports broadcaster in rugby, football, and athletics.

He said: "We all need to do more to encourage people to either continue or start to enhance their opportunities by reading, writing and being inquisitive about our world.

"Congratulations to all the graduates.

"And I wish you the very best in whatever you do next.

"I admire you.

"I am thrilled for you and now go out and show the world what you’re all about."

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of students who have completed their studies with the Open University in Wales.