The death of a "loving mother and daughter" at her home has been treated as unexplained by police.
Mary Lewis died in Laugharne last Friday (October 18) after police received concerns over a woman’s welfare before 11.20am.
Mary’s next of kin have been informed and her family have released a loving tribute.
Her family said: "Our funny, loving mother and daughter lit up a room. Mary was well known in Laugharne and Carmarthen and will be sadly missed by everyone.”
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police added: “Dyfed-Powys received a call reporting concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Laugharne at just before 11.20am on Friday 18th October.
“Sadly, the woman passed away at the property. Her next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time. The death is being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed.”
