The Paul Sartori Foundation hosted its volunteer long service awards on October 13 at Crundale Community Hall.

The event acknowledged the 'unwavering commitment and contributions' of those volunteering for the end-of-life charity.

The awards celebrated 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25-year milestones of service.

This year, the event was made extra special by the support of local businesses.

Judith Williams, grant development officer, said: "A sincere thank you goes to Morrisons, who provided a voucher that contributed towards the event; to Richards Bros for their assistance in transporting our volunteers to the event, and a special mention and heartfelt appreciation goes to the Ascona Group, whose generous donation of £500 made the event possible.

"Their support allowed us to add thoughtful touches to the event, celebrating each milestone with a badge and a certificate to acknowledge the value volunteers bring to the foundation."

Eleanor Evans, the Paul Sartori volunteering officer, led the event and expressed her gratitude to the volunteers.

She said: "Our volunteers are the lifeblood of this charity.

"They play a vital role and make a big difference.

"We are so grateful for their support and commitment.

"A huge congratulations to each volunteer honoured today."

The certificates were presented by Phil Thompson MBE, a trustee of Paul Sartori, who acknowledged the volunteers' dedication and compassion, which enable the charity to provide end-of-life care to those in need across Pembrokeshire.

The Volunteer Long Service Awards will now continue as an annual event, serving as a moment of recognition and a testament to the community’s spirit of giving and solidarity.

The charity has one of the largest volunteering programmes in Pembrokeshire, with a wide variety of roles.

They support many areas, and roles include sorters, till operators, warehouse drivers and assistants, and community fundraisers.

Volunteers are always welcome, and individuals interested in volunteering for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home can contact Ms Evans, volunteering officer, to have an informal discussion on 01437 763223 or email eleanor@paulsartori.org.