The A487 in Newport will be closed between Parrog Street and Market Street on Sunday October 27 for essential enabling works to divert telecommunication service equipment before the planned culvert replacement next year.

The road will be closed again on Sunday, November 3 and Sunday, November 10 between 9am and 7pm.

Traffic Wales says that there will be temporary traffic lights on Newport’s Upper Bridge Street and Upper West Street and there will be parking restrictions on Market Street during these times.

Eastbound vehicles will be diverted via the westbound A487 to Fishguard, southbound A40 to Haverfordwest, eastbound A40 to Penblewin Roundabout and the northbound A478 to Cardigan to re-join the A487: vice versa for westbound vehicles.

A local diversion route for cars and small vans (less than 3.5T) will be via Upper West Street/ Upper Bridge Street. This is a single-track road unsuitable for large vehicles, and vehicles over 3.5T. Traffic flow along this road will be managed with the use of two-way traffic lights.

Traffic Wales says the enabling works are being carried out on Sundays to minimise disruption to transport services and local businesses.

The main culvert work is set to begin in January 2025 and will involve digging up the road, removing the old culvert, stabilising the nearby ground building the new culvert, and then rebuilding the road.

Traffic Wales says that further updates will be provided closer to the time.