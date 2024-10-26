New research has found out where Brits dream of living and which streets spark envious glances and jealousy.

The survey asked 1,000 respondents to rank images of streets based on their attractiveness, appeal to families and how expensive they think the houses are. The results also found which streets make Brits feel the most envious about who lives there.

Bridge Street in Tenby was voted the address people were most likely to be jealous of.

Bridge Street took the top spot as the location that people would be most jealous of with almost a third of respondents saying they would feel envious if their friends lived there.

Located on the edge of the beach, Bridge Street was also ranked by respondents as the second best place to raise a family.

Tenby is known for its four stunning beaches and castle walls,” said a spokesperson for from SellHouseFast.co.uk, which commissioned the research.

“So it’s no surprise that people are feeling jealous of the coastal views and community feel.

Ali Richards, estate agent from eXp added:

"Tenby is a highly competitive housing market due to its status as a prime coastal town in Wales. It attracts a range of buyers, from retirees looking for a peaceful seaside lifestyle to investors purchasing second homes or holiday rentals.

“The demand for properties in Tenby is strong, especially during the summer months when the town’s tourism peaks.

"Properties, particularly those with sea views or close to the historic centre are in high demand. The limited housing inventory and high levels of interest often lead to properties selling quickly, sometimes for above the asking price.

“Tenby’s appeal has to be the beautiful beaches that are easily accessible and close to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park providing easy access to coastal path walks, wildlife and outdoor activities.”