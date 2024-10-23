A HAVERFORDWEST woman has been cleared of assaulting a police officer and damaging a pair of handcuffs.
Sally Nolan, 51, of Three Meadows, had been charged with criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker relating to an incident in Haverfordwest on January 22.
Nolan was alleged to have caused £21-worth of damage to the handcuffs before attacking the police officer.
She denied both offences, and was due to stand trial in January.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service had been asked to review whether continuing to trial was in the public interest.
At a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on October 22, the prosecution formally offered no evidence on either charge.
Judge Paul Thomas KC entered not guilty verdicts, and vacated the trial date.
