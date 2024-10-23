The change means passengers can no longer use their Railcard on all trains.

Customers will need to check if they are able to get on earlier trains than what they have paid for as some railcards “can only be used on fares that’re above a certain price, at a certain time.”

Trainline announces change to flexibility of Railcards

In an explanation to customers, Trainline said: “Generally, all Railcards can be used for discounted train fares during Off-Peak times, weekends, and public holidays.

“Some, like the age-related Railcards, can be used during Peak times with a minimum fare, and the Disabled Persons Railcard can be used at any time.

“Some Railcards have specific restrictions on the times you can travel.

“Others can only be used on fares that’re above a certain price, at a certain time.”

Further explaining the change to customers, Trainline gave an example of where the change would come into effect.

The full terms and conditions for each Railcard can be found on the Trainline website.

It said: “For example, if you’re travelling between 04:30 am and 10:00 am, some Railcards can only be used on fares that cost £12 or more.

“This is especially important when you buy Anytime tickets or other flexible tickets.

“If you travel on a train before 10:00 and have used your Railcard to buy your ticket, make sure you didn’t pay less than £12. Your ticket won’t be valid before 10:00 am - even though it's an Anytime ticket. You could be fined!

“When you search for tickets via Trainline with a Railcard applied, it's best to travel on the train you searched for. If you end up travelling on an earlier train, make sure to double-check any restrictions.”